Μέση Ανατολή: «Και το Ιράν στην επίθεση της Χαμάς» λέει ο IDF - Έμμεση απειλή από Λίβανο

'Hamas decided to burn families in their homes.'



IDF Southern Command Major General Michael Edelstein responds to a question from Sky's @haynesdeborah during an IDF news briefing.



Israel-Hamas latest 🔗 https://t.co/TYQ6TRLVJ2



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/8J4fUnJq34