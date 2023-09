Νέος πονοκέφαλος για τον Ρίσι Σούνακ - Οι Τόρις απειλούνται με τη χειρότερη ήττα του αιώνα

1/ Know what’s more secure than Wandsworth Prison? Labour’s lead over the Conservatives, that’s what. They hold a healthy 20-point lead in our latest voter intention tracker.



🔴 Lab 46% (NC)

🔵 Con 26% (+1)

🟠 LD 9% (-2)

⚪ Ref 6% (-1)

🟢 Green 6% (+1)

