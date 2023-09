Κομήτης Νισιμούρα: Πότε θα είναι ορατός και με γυμνό μάτι - Δείτε τον πριν καεί

Comet Nishimura (C/2023 P1) on Sept 5, 2023. For this single shot I used my A7s and a 135mm lens.



Nishimura is a new comet that was discovered on August 11, 2023. It's expected to brighten to a magnitude of 1.8. Its closest approach to us will be on Sep 12 and its perihelion on…