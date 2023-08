Ελέφαντες σε κατάσταση αμόκ ποδοπάτησαν θεατές - Πηδούσαν σε λίμνη για να γλιτώσουν

Elephants have gone amok at 2day of #KandyEsalaPerahera2023 ❗

Proving yet again elephants dont go in #Perahera willingly.

Onlookers have jumped into Kandy lake. Proving Perahera elephants is a deathly affair. @RW_UNP be 1st President to Do #PeraheraWithoutElephants @peta pic.twitter.com/dWErPELgVs