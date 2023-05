Ρωσία: Υπό δρακόντεια μέτρα ασφαλείας και χωρίς αεροσκάφη οι εκδηλώσεις για την Ημέρα της Νίκης

Putin accuses the West of "creating a real cult of Nazism."



He suggests that "western elites" who are 'preparing the new attack against Russia' are "trying to cancel the results of the Second World War"https://t.co/FLgUCicVL3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/f7wXCgnyxp