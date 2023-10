Μυστηριώδες ζώο ήταν το πρώτο γνωστό υβρίδιο σκύλου-αλεπούς

What a strange hybrid beast!



Cross-species hybridization is well known among the Canis (dogs/wolves/coyotes/jackals) but I've never heard of CROSS-GENUS hybridization



Here's a Dog X Pampas fox hybrid from the wild, two genera separated by 6.7 million yrshttps://t.co/RumCf95uw0 pic.twitter.com/l411ufmueh