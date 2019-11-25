Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Τρεις νεκροί στην Ελλάδα – Συνεχίζει να σαρώνει η Κακοκαιρία «Γηρυόνης»

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 25/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 21:32)

Τραγικό θάνατο βρήκε το απόγευμα της Δευτέρας μια 75χρονη γυναίκα μια απο την περιοχή της Ιαλυσού καθώς το σπίτι της πλημμύρισε και η ίδια δεν μπορούσε να αντιδράσει καθώς ήταν κατάκοιτη. Το νερό ανέβηκε πάνω από το ύψος του κρεβατιού με αποτέλεσμα να χάσει τη ζωή της.

Η άτυχη γυναίκα ήταν μόνη της εκείνη την ώρα στο σπίτι. Η σφοδρή κακοκαιρία που μετέτρεψε τους δρόμους σε χειμάρρους  ήταν η αιτία που το σπίτι της άρχισε να γεμίζει με νερά. Η ίδια  δεν μπορούσε να αντιδράσει καθώς ήταν κατάκοιτη εδώ και χρόνια.

Στο σημείο κλήθηκαν και έφθασαν διασώστες του ΕΚΑΒ που προσπάθησαν να επαναφέρουν στη ζωή την άτυχη ηλικιωμένη, χωρίς όμως αποτέλεσμα.
Να σημειωθεί ότι η άτυχη γυναίκα είναι  το τρίτο θύμα της φονικής κακοκαιρίας που πλήττει την Ελλάδα.
ΠΗΓΗ: ΠΡΩΤΟ ΘΕΜΑ