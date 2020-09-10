Συγκλονιστικό! Καταφύγιο σε νεκροταφείο βρήκαν πρόσφυγες τής Μόριας

Η φωτιά που έκαψε ολοσχερώς το Κέντρο Υποδοχής και Ταυτοποίησης (ΚΥΤ) της Μόριας στη Λέσβο, οδήγησε γύρω στις 13 χιλιάδες πρόσφυγες στην αναζήτηση νέων χώρων διαμονής, οπουδήποτε, για να περάσουν τα επόμενα βράδια τους.

Οι άνθρωποι που έφτασαν στην Ελλάδα αναζητώντας ένα καλύτερο παρόν και μέλλον, για τους ίδιους και τα παιδιά τους, τις τελευταίες δυο ημέρες έγιναν και πάλι πρόσφυγες, αυτή τη φορά στην χώρα που τους φιλοξενεί.

Τις τελευταίες ώρες κάνει το γύρο του διαδικτύου μια συγκλονιστική φωτογραφία, όπου φαίνεται μια οικογένεια να έχει βρει καταφύγιο σε ένα τάφο… Μετά την καταστροφική φωτιά, η πολυμελής οικογένεια αναγκάστηκε να μείνει εντός του νεκροταφείου αφού όλοι οι δρόμοι που οδηγούν στην Μυτιλήνη είναι κλειστοί. Καταφύγιο σε τάφους βρήκαν και άλλοι άνθρωποι, όπως μεταδίδουν τοπικά ΜΜΕ.

People that lost their shelters in #MoriaCamp due to the fires are finding shade and temporary resting ground between graves in a Greek orthodox cemetery.#Lesvos #refugeesgr pic.twitter.com/Wn7jsIojPH

