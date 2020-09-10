Συγκλονιστικό! Καταφύγιο σε νεκροταφείο βρήκαν πρόσφυγες τής Μόριας

People that lost their shelters in #MoriaCamp due to the fires are finding shade and temporary resting ground between graves in a Greek orthodox cemetery.#Lesvos #refugeesgr pic.twitter.com/Wn7jsIojPH
— Daphne Tolis (@daphnetoli) September 10, 2020
ΓΙΩΤΑ ΧΑΤΖΗΚΩΣΤΑ, 10/09/2020 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 19:11)
