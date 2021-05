Στην Ελλάδα βρίσκεται ο Τούρκος υπουργός Εξωτερικών, Μεβλούτ Τσαβούσογλου

In #WesternThrace met first w/Mufti @muftu_iserif of #Komotini and Mufti @muftu_ahmetmete of #Xanthi.

The work of the Muftis contributes greatly to the preservation and strengthening of the unity and solidarity of the Turkish Minority. pic.twitter.com/3bFkIoUzx8

— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) May 30, 2021