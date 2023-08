Φωτιά στον Έβρο: Η καμένη έκταση είναι όσο περίπου η Νέα Υόρκη

#ImageOfTheDay



The historic fire in the #Evros area of Greece🇬🇷 is approaching the towns of #Kotronia and #Dadia



🔴The Dadia forest and National Park have been severely affected

🔴8⃣0⃣,8⃣7⃣3⃣ hectares burned



⬇️The burn scar as seen by #Copernicus #Sentinel2🇪🇺🛰️ on 28 August pic.twitter.com/GVQM1Mswbk