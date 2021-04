Συνέβη και αυτό! Στην Κίνα έφτιαξαν τα πρώτα φανάρια για καμήλες παγκοσμίως! (φωτογραφίες)

World’s first traffic light for camels debuted at the scenic spot of Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring in China’s Gansu on Sunday.

When the traffic signal turns green, camels can cross the road, while tourists cross when the signal turns red, greatly ensuring traffic safety. pic.twitter.com/JZ7VkLDMQx

— China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) April 12, 2021