Μακελειό στο Κολοράντο: Πυροβολισμοί με δέκα νεκρούς, ανάμεσά τους και αστυνομικός (βίντεο)

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Δέκα άνθρωποι, ανάμεσά τους και ένας αστυνομικός, σκοτώθηκαν από πυρά ενόπλου το απόγευμα της Δευτέρας μέσα σε σούπερ μάρκετ στην πόλη Μπόλντερ, στην πολιτεία Κολοράντο, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία.

Η αρχηγός της αστυνομίας της πόλης της πολιτείας Κολοράντο, η Μέρις Χέρολντ, ανακοίνωσε κατά τη διάρκεια συνέντευξης Τύπου ότι δέκα άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν, ανάμεσά τους ένας αστυνομικός – ο πρώτος που έφθασε στον τόπο της σφαγής – από πυρά ενόπλου μέσα σε σούπερ μάρκετ το απόγευμα χθες Δευτέρα.

Ο ύποπτος για το μακελειό τραυματίστηκε και συνελήφθη, πρόσθεσε η Χέρολντ.

Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an “active shooter” at a grocery store on Monday, and local media showed a bloodied man being escorted away in handcuffs and loaded into an ambulance. Read more here https://t.co/vLZhZdIFMj#BoulderColorado (video- Reuters) pic.twitter.com/kCj6WFaXTS — The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) March 23, 2021

Video of the suspected shooter in Colorado (courtesy of ZFG Videography on YouTube). pic.twitter.com/RseCdmPNML — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 22, 2021

BREAKING: Multiple people killed in shooting at Colorado grocery store, including one Boulder police officer, authorities confirm. https://t.co/Wlv0hSDM8l pic.twitter.com/UfpEoUw3PN — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2021

Ten people were killed during the shooting at a Colorado grocery store and the suspect is in custody, officials say https://t.co/0MS5PoRzo0 pic.twitter.com/wCbecfZYu8 — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) March 23, 2021

Πηγή: ΚΥΠΕ