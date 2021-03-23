POWERED BY

Μακελειό στο Κολοράντο: Πυροβολισμοί με δέκα νεκρούς, ανάμεσά τους και αστυνομικός (βίντεο)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 23/03/2021



 

Δέκα άνθρωποι, ανάμεσά τους και ένας αστυνομικός, σκοτώθηκαν από πυρά ενόπλου το απόγευμα της Δευτέρας μέσα σε σούπερ μάρκετ στην πόλη Μπόλντερ, στην πολιτεία Κολοράντο, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία.

Η αρχηγός της αστυνομίας της πόλης της πολιτείας Κολοράντο, η Μέρις Χέρολντ, ανακοίνωσε κατά τη διάρκεια συνέντευξης Τύπου ότι δέκα άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν, ανάμεσά τους ένας αστυνομικός – ο πρώτος που έφθασε στον τόπο της σφαγής – από πυρά ενόπλου μέσα σε σούπερ μάρκετ το απόγευμα χθες Δευτέρα.

Ο ύποπτος για το μακελειό τραυματίστηκε και συνελήφθη, πρόσθεσε η Χέρολντ.

 

Πηγή: ΚΥΠΕ

