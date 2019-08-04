Νέο μακελειό: Άντρας άνοιξε πυρ σε μπαρ στο Οχάιο – Επτά νεκροί

Nέα ένοπλη επίθεση έλαβε χώρα στο Ντέιτον του Οχάιο στις ΗΠΑ, σε διάστημα μικρότερο των 24 ωρών από το μακελειό σε πολυκατάστημα στο Ελ Πάσο του Τέξας.

Άγνωστος άνοιξε πυρ σε μπαρ στην οδό East 5th Street και όπως μεταδίδουν τοπικά μέσα υπάρχουν τουλάχιστον επτά νεκροί. Μεταξύ αυτών φέρεται να είναι και ο δράστης. Στην περιοχή έχουν σπεύσει ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις και ασθενοφόρα.

Δεν έχουν γίνει προς το παρόν επίσημες ανακοινώσεις από την αστυνομία.

Here’s a three-part Facebook video from the scene of a shooting that happened in the Dayton, Ohio Oregon district. Video taken by Dougie Doug. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/zTapEqFWXi

#BREAKING: Just getting on scene in Oregon District. Dozens of police here. Working to confirm numbers and conditions on those shot. @dayton247now pic.twitter.com/hKtaoLTJpN

— Molly Reed (@MollyR247Now) August 4, 2019