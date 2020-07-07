ΗΠΑ: Αποχωρούν και επίσημα από τον Παγκόσμιο Οργανισμό Υγείας

Η κυβέρνηση Ντόναλτ Τραμπ στις ΗΠΑ, σύμφωνα με διεθνή ΜΜΕ, ενημέρωσε το Κογκρέσο ότι έχει αποχωρήσει επίσημα από τον Παγκόσμιο Οργανισμό Υγείας. Την είδηση επιβεβαίωσε ο γερουσιαστής του Νιου Τζέρσεϊ Μπομπ Μενεντέζ στο Twitter.

Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic.

To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice. This won’t protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone.

— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 7, 2020