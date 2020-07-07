Φόρμα αναζήτησης

ΗΠΑ: Αποχωρούν και επίσημα από τον Παγκόσμιο Οργανισμό Υγείας

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 07/07/2020 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 21:35)

Η κυβέρνηση Ντόναλτ Τραμπ στις ΗΠΑ, σύμφωνα με διεθνή ΜΜΕ, ενημέρωσε το Κογκρέσο ότι έχει αποχωρήσει επίσημα από τον Παγκόσμιο Οργανισμό Υγείας. Την είδηση επιβεβαίωσε ο γερουσιαστής του Νιου Τζέρσεϊ Μπομπ Μενεντέζ στο Twitter.

Ο Μενεντέζ κατακρίνει τον Τραμπ για την απόφαση.

 

