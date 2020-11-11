Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Η ζωή και η καριέρα του νέου Πλανητάρχη σε 10 φωτογραφίες – Από τις Σπουδές στον Λευκό Οίκο

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 11/11/2020 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 16:51)



Μετά από μία διαδικασία καταμέτρησης ψήφων που έδειχνε να μην τελειώνει ποτέ, ο Joe Biden ανακηρύχθηκε τελικά 46ος Πρόεδρος των Η.Π.Α στις 7 Νοεμβρίου του 2020. Δίπλα του θα βρίσκεται η Kamala Harris, η πρώτη γυναίκα -και μάλιστα Αφροαμερικανή- Αντιπρόεδρος της χώρας. Όσο για τον μέχρι πρότινος πλανητάρχη Donald Trump; Εκείνος δε σταμάτησε και συνεχίζει να αμφισβητεί τους πάντες και τα πάντα γράφοντας οργισμένα tweets με κεφαλαία γράμματα. Κόντρα σε οποιαδήποτε λογική και με επιχειρήματα που δε φαίνεται να στηρίζονται πουθενά νομικά λέει και ξαναλέει ότι του έκλεψαν τη νίκη – σαν το ποιηματάκι ενός κακομαθημένου παιδιού που δεν μπορεί να αποδεχθεί την ήττα του.

Ποιος όμως είναι ο νέος Πρόεδρος των Η.Π.Α με την καριέρα που απλώνεται στο βάθος πέντε δεκαετιών; Εκλέκτορας στα 30 του μόλις χρόνια, υποψήφιος για το χρίσμα των Δημοκρατικών το 1988, Αντιπρόεδρος του Barack Obama για δύο τετραετίες. Η πολιτική σταδιοδρομία του Joe Biden είναι γεμάτη μεγάλους σταθμούς, πολλές ανατροπές, μελανά σημεία και -αισίως- τεράστιες νίκες.

Αυτές είναι οι 10 κορυφαίες στιγμές του μέσα από 10 ιστορικά φωτογραφικά κλικ.

H καριέρα του Joe Biden σε φωτογραφίες

Το 1973, μόλις έχει εκλεγεί στο Κογκρέσο. 

 

Joe Biden 2

9 Ιουνίου 1987, Ουάσινγκτον: O Joe Biden ανακοινώνει ότι θα διεκδικήσει την Προεδρία των Η.Π.Α.

 

Ομπάμα Μπάιντεν

Μπορεί να έχασε την κούρσα για το χρίσμα των Δημοκρατικών το 2008 από τον Barack Obama, ο τελευταίος όμως του πρότεινε τη θέση του Αντιπροέδρου. Στην αρχή ήταν αρνητικός, λίγο αργότερα όμως δέχθηκε το αξίωμα. 

 

Μπάιντεν

18 Ιανουαρίου 2009: Ο Joe Biden συστήνεται στον κόσμο ως ο νέος Αντιπρόεδρος των Η.Π.Α κατά την τελετή ορκωμοσίας.

 

Ομπάμα Μπάιντεν 2

Barack Obama και Joe Biden αγκαλιάζονται και συγχαίρουν ο ένας τον άλλο. Λίγο πριν είχαν υπογράψει το Affordable Health Care πιο γνωστό Obamacare (23 Μαρτίου 2010).

 

Ομπάμα Μπάιντεν 3

Το δίδυμο Obama-Biden πανηγυρίζει δίπλα στις συζύγους τους. Είναι 2012 και μόλις έχουν εκλεγεί για μία δεύτερη τετραετία.

 

Biden Trump

Στο ίσως σκληρότερο τηλεοπτικό debate όλων των εποχών, γεμάτο αντεγκλήσεις και χτυπήματα κάτω από τη ζώνη, ο Joe Biden έχασε κάποια στιγμή την ψυχραιμία του λέγοντας το περίφημο: “Οh, shut up man”. Ανθρώπινη αντίδραση, απαράδεκτο ατόπημα στο δημόσιο λόγο ή στρατηγική κίνηση; Μόνο ιστορία γνωρίζει την απάντηση στο ερώτημα.

 

Μπάιντεν

Σε μία πρωτότυπη κίνηση και λόγω Covid-19, ο Joe Biden αποφάσισε να δώσει την προγραμματισμένη για την Ατλάντα προεκλογική του ομιλία σε ένα drive-in. Οι φωτογραφίες θα αποτελούν κειμήλιο για αυτήν την τόσο παράξενη χρονιά του 2020.

 

Μπάιντεν 3

Στις 7 Νοεμβρίου του 2020, ο Joe Biden έγινε και επίσημα ο 46ος Πρόεδρος των Η.Π.Α.

