Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Aίσιο τέλος στην εξαφάνιση 13χρονης

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 22/09/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 12:32)

Αίσιο τέλος στην εξαφάνιση 13χρονης η οποία έλειπε από το απόγευμα του Σαββάτου από την παιδική στέγη ανηλίκων στην Λάρνακα.
Σύμφωνα με αστυνομική ανακοίνωση, η 13χρονη εντοπίστηκε και είναι καλά στην υγεία της.