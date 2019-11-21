Βραβεία Grammy 2020: Αυτές είναι οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Grammy, που θα απονεμηθούν στις 26 Ιανουαρίου στο Λος Άντζελες. Στην κορυφή της λίστας με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες βρίσκεται η 31χρονη καλλιτέχνης Lizzo, που απέσπασε συνολικά 8. Ακολουθούν με 6 υποψηφιότητες Grammy, η 17χρονη alt-pop τραγουδίστρια Billie Eilish και ο 20χρονος ράπερ Lil Nas X, που διεκδικούν μαζί με τη Lizzo, και το βραβείο για το «Άλμπουμ της χρονιάς».

Οικοδέσποινα της βραδιάς απονομής θα είναι η Alicia Keys.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες:

Record Of The Year:

«Hey, Ma» — Bon Iver

«Bad Guy» — Billie Eilish

«7 Rings» — Ariana Grande

«Hard Place» — H.E.R.

«Talk» — Khalid

«Old Town Road» — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

«Truth Hurts» — Lizzo

«Sunflower» — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

«I, I» — Bon Iver

«Norman F***ing Rockwell!» — Lana Del Rey

«When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?» — Billie Eilish

«Thank U, Next» — Ariana Grande

«I Used to Know Her» — H.E.R.

«7» — Lil Nas X

«Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)» — Lizzo

«Father of the Bride» — Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year

«Always Remember Us This Way» – Lady Gaga

«Bad Guy» – Billie Eilish

«Bring My Flowers Now» – Tanya Tucker

«Hard Place» – H.E.R.

«Lover» – Taylor Swift

«Norman Fucking Rockwell» – Lana del Rey

«Someone You Love» – Lewis Capaldi

«Truth Hurts» – Lizzo

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

«Spirit» — Beyoncé

«Bad Guy» — Billie Eilish

«7 Rings» — Ariana Grande

«Truth Hurts» — Lizzo

«You Need to Calm Down» — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

«The Lion King: The Gift» — Beyoncé

«When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?» — Billie Eilish

«Thank U, Next» — Ariana Grande

«No. 6 Collaborations Project» — Ed Sheeran

«Lover» — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

«Linked» — Bonobo

«Got to Keep On» — The Chemical Brothers

«Piece of Your Heart» — Meduza Featuring Goodboys

«Underwater» — RÜFÜS DU SOL

«Midnight Hour» — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Rock Album

«Amo» — Bring Me The Horizon

«Social Cues» — Cage The Elephant

«In The End» — The Cranberries

«Trauma» — I Prevail

«Feral Roots» — Rival Sons

Best R&B Performance

«Love Again» — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

«Could’ve Been» — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

«Exactly How I Feel» — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

«Roll Some Mo» — Lucky Daye

«Come Home» — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Rap Album

«Revenge of the Dreamers III» — Dreamville

«Championships» — Meek Mill

«I Am > I Was» — 21 Savage

«Igor» — Tyler, The Creator

«The Lost Boy» — YBN Cordae

Best Country Song

«Bring My Flowers Now» – Tanya Tucker

«Girls Goin’ Nowhere» – Ashley McBryde

«It All Comes Out in the Wash» – Miranda Lambert

«Some Of It» – Eric Church

«Speechless» – Dan and Shay

Best Jazz Vocal Album

«Thirsty Ghost» — Sara Gazarek

«Love & Liberation» — Jazzmeia Horn

«Alone Together» — Catherine Russell

«12 Little Spells» — Esperanza Spalding

«Screenplay» — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Gospel Album

«Long Live Love» — Kirk Franklin

«Goshen» — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

«Tunnel Vision» — Gene Moore

«Settle Here» — William Murphy

«Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album» — CeCe Winans

Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album

«X 100PRE» — Bad Bunny

«Oasis» — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

«Indestructible» — Flor De Toloache

«Almadura» — iLe

«El Mal Querer» — Rosalía

Best Americana Album

«Years to Burn» — Calexico And Iron & Wine

«Who Are You Now» — Madison Cunningham

«Oklahoma» — Keb’ Mo’

«Tales of America» — J.S. Ondara

«Walk Through Fire» — Yola

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

«Beastie Boys Book» — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers

«Becoming» — Michelle Obama

«I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor» — Eric Alexandrakis

«Mr. Know-It-All» — John Waters

«Sekou Andrews & The String Theory» — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Song Written For Visual Media

«The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy» — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4

«Girl in the Movies» — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’

«I’ll Never Love Again» (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

«Spirit» — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King

«Suspirium» — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria

Best Music Film

«Homecoming» — Beyoncé

«Remember My Name» — David Crosby

«Birth of the Cool» — (Miles Davis)

«Shangri-La» — (Various Artists)

«Anima» — Thom Yorke