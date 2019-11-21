Βραβεία Grammy 2020: Αυτές είναι οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Grammy, που θα απονεμηθούν στις 26 Ιανουαρίου στο Λος Άντζελες. Στην κορυφή της λίστας με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες βρίσκεται η 31χρονη καλλιτέχνης Lizzo, που απέσπασε συνολικά 8. Ακολουθούν με 6 υποψηφιότητες Grammy, η 17χρονη alt-pop τραγουδίστρια Billie Eilish και ο 20χρονος ράπερ Lil Nas X, που διεκδικούν μαζί με τη Lizzo, και το βραβείο για το «Άλμπουμ της χρονιάς».
Οικοδέσποινα της βραδιάς απονομής θα είναι η Alicia Keys.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες:
Record Of The Year:
«Hey, Ma» — Bon Iver
«Bad Guy» — Billie Eilish
«7 Rings» — Ariana Grande
«Hard Place» — H.E.R.
«Talk» — Khalid
«Old Town Road» — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
«Truth Hurts» — Lizzo
«Sunflower» — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album Of The Year
«I, I» — Bon Iver
«Norman F***ing Rockwell!» — Lana Del Rey
«When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?» — Billie Eilish
«Thank U, Next» — Ariana Grande
«I Used to Know Her» — H.E.R.
«7» — Lil Nas X
«Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)» — Lizzo
«Father of the Bride» — Vampire Weekend
Song Of The Year
«Always Remember Us This Way» – Lady Gaga
«Bad Guy» – Billie Eilish
«Bring My Flowers Now» – Tanya Tucker
«Hard Place» – H.E.R.
«Lover» – Taylor Swift
«Norman Fucking Rockwell» – Lana del Rey
«Someone You Love» – Lewis Capaldi
«Truth Hurts» – Lizzo
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
«Spirit» — Beyoncé
«Bad Guy» — Billie Eilish
«7 Rings» — Ariana Grande
«Truth Hurts» — Lizzo
«You Need to Calm Down» — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
«The Lion King: The Gift» — Beyoncé
«When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?» — Billie Eilish
«Thank U, Next» — Ariana Grande
«No. 6 Collaborations Project» — Ed Sheeran
«Lover» — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
«Linked» — Bonobo
«Got to Keep On» — The Chemical Brothers
«Piece of Your Heart» — Meduza Featuring Goodboys
«Underwater» — RÜFÜS DU SOL
«Midnight Hour» — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Rock Album
«Amo» — Bring Me The Horizon
«Social Cues» — Cage The Elephant
«In The End» — The Cranberries
«Trauma» — I Prevail
«Feral Roots» — Rival Sons
Best R&B Performance
«Love Again» — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
«Could’ve Been» — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
«Exactly How I Feel» — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
«Roll Some Mo» — Lucky Daye
«Come Home» — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Rap Album
«Revenge of the Dreamers III» — Dreamville
«Championships» — Meek Mill
«I Am > I Was» — 21 Savage
«Igor» — Tyler, The Creator
«The Lost Boy» — YBN Cordae
Best Country Song
«Bring My Flowers Now» – Tanya Tucker
«Girls Goin’ Nowhere» – Ashley McBryde
«It All Comes Out in the Wash» – Miranda Lambert
«Some Of It» – Eric Church
«Speechless» – Dan and Shay
Best Jazz Vocal Album
«Thirsty Ghost» — Sara Gazarek
«Love & Liberation» — Jazzmeia Horn
«Alone Together» — Catherine Russell
«12 Little Spells» — Esperanza Spalding
«Screenplay» — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Gospel Album
«Long Live Love» — Kirk Franklin
«Goshen» — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
«Tunnel Vision» — Gene Moore
«Settle Here» — William Murphy
«Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album» — CeCe Winans
Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album
«X 100PRE» — Bad Bunny
«Oasis» — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
«Indestructible» — Flor De Toloache
«Almadura» — iLe
«El Mal Querer» — Rosalía
Best Americana Album
«Years to Burn» — Calexico And Iron & Wine
«Who Are You Now» — Madison Cunningham
«Oklahoma» — Keb’ Mo’
«Tales of America» — J.S. Ondara
«Walk Through Fire» — Yola
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
«Beastie Boys Book» — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
«Becoming» — Michelle Obama
«I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor» — Eric Alexandrakis
«Mr. Know-It-All» — John Waters
«Sekou Andrews & The String Theory» — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Song Written For Visual Media
«The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy» — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
«Girl in the Movies» — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’
«I’ll Never Love Again» (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
«Spirit» — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
«Suspirium» — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
Best Music Film
«Homecoming» — Beyoncé
«Remember My Name» — David Crosby
«Birth of the Cool» — (Miles Davis)
«Shangri-La» — (Various Artists)
«Anima» — Thom Yorke