Τρίο ετοιμάζεται να αποκτήσει το πρώτο του παιδί…

View this post on Instagram

Somewhere between the bottom of the valley and the peak of the summit, is the answer to the mystery of why we climb🏔🚴🏻‍♀️✌🏼 . #mountainbound2020 #colorado #mountains #love #treeo #poly #polyfidelity #thrice #wearethree #love #wehavefun #hisandhersandhers #triad