Το σώμα της Μαριάντας Πιερίδη σε ασκήσεις γιόγκα…

BUZZLIFE, 05/03/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 11:36)

Η Μαριάντα Πιερίδη διαθέτει ένα από τα πιο καλογυμνασμένα κορμιά της ελληνικής σόουμπιζ. Μητέρα ενός μικρού αγοριού, ερωτευμένη με τον σύζυγό της, διανύοντας το 45ο έτος της ηλικίας της, σίγουρα περνά την καλύτερη φάση της ζωής της.

Δεύτερη μεγάλη της αγάπη μετά το τραγούδι είναι η γυμναστική -άλλωστε από εκεί ξεκίνησε, με αποτέλεσμα να έχει χτίσει ένα κορμί που θα ζήλευαν και οι 20άρες.

Τελευταίος… εθισμός της Μαριάντας Πιερίδη η γιόγκα, όπως φαίνεται και από τις φωτογραφίες με τις οποίες πλημμυρίζει το Instagram, αποσπώντας πολλά likes, για το καλογυμνασμένο της κορμί, για τις δύσκολες ασκήσεις, για την έμπνευση που δίνει.

 

 

I loooove twist yoga poses..🧘🏻‍♀️ I had a master class last Saturday with @panos_kontogiorgos that was aaaaall about twists and I can still feel the energy from that on my body!!! In twists you work with the spine and the action of ‘lengthening’ is to create space between the vertebrae. When there’s a lack of space, our spine tends to slump or get stuck and our energy levels drop. Through twisting we lengthen the spine and get space between the bones. Then our energy can flow better. Twists give us an instant energy lift and decompress the vertebrae in a safe healthy way…💪🏼 . . 📸 @kostaskappaphotography 💙 . . #myyoga #yogateacher #yoga #yogapose #yogaoutside #balance #meditation #freeyourmind #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #yogafit #yogateacher #yogajourney #yogalifestyle #yogalife #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #wellness #namaste ☮️💟🕉

