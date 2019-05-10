Σάρον Στόουν: Ποζάρει γυμνή για τη Vogue

Η Σάρον Στόουν, στα 61 της, γυμνή, ποζάρει όπως στο “Βασικό Ένστικτο” για τη Vogue. Η διάσημη ηθοποιός, που σε παλαιότερη συνέντευξη είχε παραδεχτεί ότι δυσκολεύεται πολύ να αποδεχτεί πως τα χρόνια περνάνε και μεγαλώνει, μπορεί να έκλεισε τα 61 της, όμως έχει κορμί που θα ζήλευε κάθε 20χρονη και το θαυμάσαμε στο εξώφυλλο της πορτογαλικής Vogue.
Ήταν 1992 όταν κυκλοφόρησε η ταινία το “Βασικό Ένστικτο” , μία ταινία που άφησε εποχή και που ανέδειξε τη Σάρον Στόουν σε σύμβολο του σεξ και σε πρώτο όνομα του κινηματογράφου.
Η ίδια τώρα, το 2019, 27 χρόνια μετά, φωτογραφήθηκε αλά “Βασικό ένστικτο”, σε ένα τολμηρό εξώφυλλο για την πορτογαλική Vogue.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
• @vogueportugal Sharon Stone para a Vogue de maio, numa edição em que se quebram os #sexissues. Capa 02 de 02, a chegar às bancas. No link da bio encontra três das frases mais marcantes da entrevista exclusiva à atriz. __ @sharonstone for @vogueportugal’s may issue, a number where #sexissues are broken. Cover 02 of 02, arriving stands. link in @vogueportugal bio for three of the most meaningful quotes from the exclusive interview with the actress. #vogueportugal #sexissues #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #coverartdirection @jsantanagq #photography @branislavsimoncik #styling @paris_libby #makeup @missjobaker #hair @giannandreahair #haircolorist @brooklynstephen #words @sarovski #mayisue #outnow #nasbancas @lighthouse.publishing #Maythe4thBewithYou
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Love you Vogue Portugal: what great taste, style and wonderful talent I had the pleasure of working with! Thank You! Sharon Stone • @vogueportugal (repost) Sharon Stone para a Vogue de maio, numa edição em que se quebram os #sexissues. Capa 01 de 02, a chegar às bancas. No link da bio encontra três das frases mais marcantes da entrevista exclusiva à atriz. __ @sharonstone for @vogueportugal’s may issue, a number where #sexissues are broken. Cover 01 of 02, arriving stands.Tap the link in bio for three of the most meaningful quotes from the exclusive interview with the actress. #vogueportugal #sexissues #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #coverartdirection @jsantanagq #photography @branislavsimoncik #styling @paris_libby #makeup @missjobaker #hair @giannandreahair #haircolorist @brooklynstephen #mayisue #outnow #nasbancas #SharonStone @lighthouse.publishing