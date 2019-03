Πενέλοπε Κρουζ: εντυπωσιακή στην πασαρέλα της Chanel (vid)

View this post on Instagram

We were all waiting for Karl, but he didn’t come out… it was a very sad show, many people were crying including Kirsten Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer etc… Karl we all miss you and you will live forever in our hearts! ♥️ #chanelinthesnow #chanel #chanelshow #ripkarllagerfeld #chanellovers #paris #parisfashionweek #pfw1920 #myfairytale #karolinasfairytale