Οι BTS “έρχονται” στο K-CINEPLEX

Οι BTS το παγκοσμίως γνωστό κορεάτικο μουσικό συγκρότημα έρχεται στο K-CINEPLEX!

Following their landmark “Love Yourself” tour, BTS triumphantly returns to cinema screens in BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE.

Shining brighter than any light on the stage, now the group invite us behind the spotlight.

On the day following the final concert of their Europe tour, on a rooftop in Paris, BTS tells their very own stories from experiencing new cities to performing in front of thousands of ARMY across the globe. A glimpse into BTS’ world away from the stage, featuring intimate group discussions alongside spectacular concert performances from the tour, this is a cinema event not to be missed.

K Cineplex Cinemas will proudly presents BTS – Bring The Soul : The Movie on the big screen.

The journey of BTS continues!

Title: BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE

Release Date: Opens Wednesday August 7

Starring: Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jin, Jimin, RM

Director: Jun-Soo Park

Screenings Aug 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 (1 show per day)

Runtime: 105mins

Sound: ATMOS & 5.1

Price : €10 ticket

We welcome you all and offer you the option to book your tickets online at https://www.kcineplex.com/BookTicket.aspx or via K Cineplex app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/k-cineplex/id1435060279?ls=1. Stay tuned through our media channels : https://www.instagram.com/kcineplex/ / https://www.facebook.com/kcineplexcy!