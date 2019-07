Ο Pierre Cardin στην εποχή του διαστήματος στο Μουσείο Μπρούκλιν

View this post on Instagram

With a career spanning seven decades, #PierreCardin has become known for his avant-garde style and futuristic designs. Born in San Biagio di Callalta in Italy, Cardin moved to Vichy, France to train as a tailor. After serving the Red Cross during World War II, the designer moved to Paris and worked for the likes of Maison Paquin and Elsa Schiaparelli before joining Christian Dior’s house in 1947. Three years later, Cardin founded his own namesake fashion house, focusing first on costume design and then haute couture. Among his inventions are the bubble dress and the collarless men’s suit style, popularised by the Beatles, but he is mostly credited with being one of the pioneers of the #SpaceAge look, alongside Andre Courreges and Paco Rabanne. In addition to his label, which the designer has attempted to previously sell, Cardin has multiple interests and owns a restaurant business and a portfolio of property. The new retrospective, Pierre Cardin: Future Fashion, at The #BrooklynMuseum, celebrates the designer’s work in fashion and beyond, showcasing over 170 objects that date from the 1950’s to present day. Interested in visiting? Tag a friend that you would take below and swipe to discover more of the exhibition. 📷: Jonathan Dorado, @brooklynmuseum