Μητέρα φτιάχνει πιάτα -έργα τέχνης για τα παιδιά της

BUZZLIFE, 12/10/2020 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 15:36)

Η Jolanda Stokkermans είναι μητέρα δύο παιδιών και ζει στο Koersel, ένα μικρό χωριό στο Βέλγιο. Όλα ξεκίνησαν πριν από ένα χρόνο, όταν άρχισε να φωτογραφίζει τα πιάτα που ετοίμαζε για τα παιδιά της. Οι συνταγές της ήταν απλές, αλλά ο τρόπος που διακοσμούσε το φαγητό εντυπωσιακός που εξελισσόταν με το πέρασμα του χρόνου.

Αν ρίξει κανείς μια ματιά στο προφίλ της στο Instagram, θα εντυπωσιαστεί από τα απίστευτα πιάτα που ετοιμάζει. Η Jolanda, γνωστή και ως De Meal Prepper, πλέον κάνει το φαγητό να μοιάζει με έργο τέχνης. Κάθε φορά που ετοιμάζει ένα πιάτο, το φωτογραφίζει και το δημοσιεύει στο προφίλ της στο Instagram.

Όπως αποκάλυψε η ίδια στο Bored Panda τα παιδιά της την παρότρυναν να φτιάξει λογαριασμό στο Instagram και να δημοσιεύσει τις φωτογραφίες των εντυπωσιακών πιάτων της και πλέον κάνουν τον γύρο του διαδικτύου και έχουν γίνει viral.

Η food artist Jolanda σπαταλάει περίπου 2-4 ώρες για να ολοκληρώσει ένα πιάτο, αναλόγως πάντα με το βαθμό δυσκολίας του κάθε θέματος. «Οτιδήποτε υπάρχει στο πιάτο μου, τρώγεται» σημειώνει χαρακτηριστικά. Η μητέρα δίνει ιδιαίτερη προσοχή στις λεπτομέρειες και το αποτέλεσμα είναι άκρως ρεαλιστικό σε σημείο που λυπάσαι να φας το φαγητό.

 

 

 

 

