Mία Καλίφα: Βγάζει στο σφυρί τα διάσημα γυαλιά της για βοήθεια στον Λίβανο

THE INFAMOUS MIA KHALIFA GLASSES – AUCTION. 100% of proceeds will benefit @lebaneseredcross and their tireless efforts in Beirut. I’ll be on IG live when the money clears to livestream the donation via wire transfer to LRC 🇱🇧♥️ I’ve never done an auction or used eBay before, hence the typo in the title from my dog walking across the keyboard, but please spread the word or bid, or donate to LRC. I’m just trying to get creative, there’s always more that can be done and this felt like a cheeky way to raise funds and make sure the conversation and attention doesn’t diverge from this crisis. Creeps are welcome, your money is just as green as ours! I’m putting the link in my bio for a few hours then changing it back to the Beirut Relief resources landing page. After that I’ll house the links/posts in a pinned memory for ready access. HAPPY BIDDING, YA FILTHY ANIMALS!