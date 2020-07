«Love in the Time of Corona»: Μια σειρά για την πανδημία

View this post on Instagram

Behold. The cast of @LoveInTheTimeofCoronaTV: Ava Bellows, Gil Bellows, L. Scott Caldwell, Tommy Dorfman, Rya Kihlstedt, Leslie Odom Jr., Rainey Qualley + Nicolette Robinson ______ Filmed using remote technologies and shot in our talent’s actual homes, this four-part limited series follows four interwoven stories through their hopeful search for love and connection during quarantine. Premieres this August on Freeform.