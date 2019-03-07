Η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ έκανε το πρώτο της ποστ στο Instagram…

Η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ Β΄, απέδειξε σήμερα ότι παραμένει μέσα στα πράγματα και στην εποχή της. Η 92χρονη ξέρει από οθόνες αφής, έξυπνα κινητά και συσκευές και σήμερα… κατάφερε να κάνει την πρώτη επίσημη ανάρτηση στο Instagram. Ένα ακόμα προσωπικό τεχνολογικό ορόσημο για τη μακροβιότερη μονάρχη στον κόσμο.
Η ανάρτηση της Ελισάβετ έγινε στον λογαριασμό @theRoyalFamily, τον οποίο ακολουθούν μέχρι στιγμής 4,6 εκατομμύρια χρήστες. Το ποστάρισμα έγινε σε τόπο με συμβολισμό. Η Ελισάβετ μπήκε στον κόσμο του Instagram κατά την επίσκεψη στο Μουσείο Επιστημών και Φυσικής Ιστορίας στο Λονδίνο.
Μπροστά στο ενθουσιώδες κοινό η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ απλά ακούμπησε την οθόνη του iPad και η εικόνα της αναρτήθηκε στο Instagram. Ακολούθησε χειροκρότημα.
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Eng.
Η φωτογραφία που ανέβηκε είναι μιας επιστολής που γράφτηκε το 1843 με παραλήπτη τον προ-προ-πάππο της πρίγκιπα Αλβέρτο από τον Τσαρλς Μπάμπατζ, μαθηματικό, εφευρέτη και μηχανικό που θεωρείται σήμερα ο «πατέρας των ηλεκτρονικών υπολογιστών».
Το 2014 στο ίδιο μουσείο η βασίλισσα είχε κάνει το πρώτο της Tweet.
View this post on Instagram
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
Today, The Queen has published her first @instagram post on The Royal Family’s Instagram channel, to celebrate a visit to the @sciencemuseum
Take a look here https://t.co/fwQKuMiH4H pic.twitter.com/EozHCjqalx
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 7, 2019