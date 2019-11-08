Η Shakira στην Κύπρο για μια μονο μέρα στα K-CINEPLEX Παγκύπρια!

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

*ENGLISH TEXT FOLLOWS*

Αμέσως μετά την κυκλοφορία του εξαιρετικά πετυχημένου album “El Dorado”, η superstar Shakira επέστρεψε στη σκηνή με μία από τις καλύτερές της tour ever ερμηνεύοντας πρόσφατα hits όπως τα “Chantaje” και “La Bicicleta” αλλά και mega hits από την καριέρα της συνολικά όπως τα “Hips Don’t Lie”, ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” και “Estoy Aqui”. Στην ταινία Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour θα ζήσουμε στην καλύτερη ποιότητα ήχου και εικόνας την μαγεία των sold out shows της Shakira αλλά και θα την δούμε σε backstage στιγμές από όλη τη διάρκεια της παγκόσμιας περιοδείας, στο πλαίσιο της οποίας πήγε σε 22 χώρες και την είδαν live ένα εκατομμύριο fans. Η ταινία θα περιλαμβάνει επιλεγμένα αποσπάσματα από τον κύκλο των συναυλιών, με ακυκλοφόρητο υλικό από τα παρασκήνια και προσωπικές αναφορές. Σύμφωνα με τον προγραμματισμό, η ταινία-αφιέρωμα θα προβληθεί στις 13 Νοεμβρίου, σε περισσότερες από 2.000 αίθουσες ανά τον κόσμο.

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour 13 November 2019 19:45 p.m. RUNNING TIME 2hr 10m K Cineplex Cinemas Nationwide TICKET PRICE 10 euro p.p ONLINE TICKETS https://www.kcineplex.com/BookTicket.aspx

Following the hugely successful release of Shakira’s album El Dorado – which eventually earned her a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Vocal Album and a Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album – she returned to the world stage with her most celebrated show yet, performing recent smashes such as “Chantaje” and “La Bicicleta” as well as hits from her 20+ year repertoire including “Hips Don’t Lie”, ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and “Estoy Aqui”, to sold out stadiums and arenas across the planet.

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour relives the larger-than-life show on the big screen and, through documentary footage and Shakira’s own words, highlights what it took to bring the career-highlight show to 22 countries and nearly a million fans, following the drama of having to postpone the entire tour due to a vocal cord injury.

Shakira is a global superstar who, by the age of 18, had taken Latin America by storm, before conquering international markets at 24 with her crossover hit “Whenever Wherever”. Since then, she has continued to break barriers and records around the world with her unique blend of Latin sounds, rock and roll, and world music.

Now, she celebrates her triumphant return to the stage in a thrilling concert film documenting her acclaimed El Dorado World Tour – coming to theaters worldwide for a special cinema event this November.

Short Synopsis

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour relives the global superstar’s larger-than-life show on the big screen with performances of recent smashes such as “Chantaje” and “La Bicicleta” as well as hits from her 20+ year repertoire including “Hips Don’t Lie”, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and “Estoy Aqui”. Through Shakira’s own words, she highlights what it took to bring the career-highlight show to 22 countries following the drama of having to postpone the entire tour due to a vocal cord injury.