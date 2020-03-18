Η πρώτη ανάρτηση του Τομ Χανκς μετά το εξιτήριο

O Τομ Χανκς και η σύζυγος του, Ρίτα Ουίλσον, πήραν εξιτήριο από το νοσοκομείο στο Κουίνσλαντ της Αυστραλίας όπου νοσηλεύθηκαν επί πέντε ημέρες, αφού βρέθηκαν θετικοί στον κορωνοϊό.
Το ζευγάρι πλέον μένει σε καραντίνα. Ο Χανκς και η Ουίλσον ήταν από τους πρώτους αστέρες του Χόλιγουντ που δήλωσαν πως είναι θετικοί στον ιό.
Ενώ τώρα, σύμφωνα με το περιοδικό People, μένουν σε ένα σπίτι που νοικιάζουν στην Αυστραλία.
View this post on Instagram
Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx