Η πρώτη ανάρτηση του Τομ Χανκς μετά το εξιτήριο

BUZZLIFE, 18/03/2020 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 12:35)

O Τομ Χανκς και η σύζυγος του, Ρίτα Ουίλσον, πήραν εξιτήριο από το νοσοκομείο στο Κουίνσλαντ της Αυστραλίας όπου νοσηλεύθηκαν επί πέντε ημέρες, αφού βρέθηκαν θετικοί στον κορωνοϊό.

Το ζευγάρι πλέον μένει σε καραντίνα. Ο Χανκς και η Ουίλσον ήταν από τους πρώτους αστέρες του Χόλιγουντ που δήλωσαν πως είναι θετικοί στον ιό.

Ενώ τώρα, σύμφωνα με το περιοδικό People, μένουν σε ένα σπίτι που νοικιάζουν στην Αυστραλία.

 

