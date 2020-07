Η αφιέρωση της Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου στον Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζ.

View this post on Instagram

@robertdowneyjr and I are ARE VOTERS! We are taking part part in @iamavoter’s campaign to get 100,000 voters to vote in November. There’s only 100 more days left until Election Day, so we are asking ALL OF THE FANS TO SHOW LOVE TO YOURSELF AND COUNTRY AND US❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸Can you remind a friend to register to vote today? A reminder from a friend makes a person 2X more likely to vote. It’s quick and simple: Register and receive upcoming election reminders by texting FRIENDS to 26797. #RegisterAFriendDay #makerobertlaugh