Εσύ για ποιον μένεις σπίτι; Το νέο challenge των σελέμπριτι

Το νέο challenge ξεκίνησε ο γνωστός ηθοποιός Κέβιν Μπέικον και λέγεται #IstayHomeFor, δηλαδή «Μένω σπίτι για…». Θέλει αυτόν που δέχτηκε την «πρόκληση» να γράφει σε ένα χαρτί τα αγαπημένα πρόσωπα που προστατεύει από τον ιό, μένοντας στο σπίτι. Ο ηθοποιός «προκάλεσε» μεταξύ άλλων, τον Ντέιβιντ Μπέκαμ, ο οποίος δέχτηκε μετά χαράς να κάνει το ίδιο και δημοσίευσε με τη σειρά του μια φωτογραφία όπου κρατά ένα χρωματιστό χαρτόνι, στο οποίο αναγράφονται τα πρόσωπα τα οποία θέλει να προστατεύσει μένοντας σπίτι.
*ΜΕΝΟΥΜΕ ΣΠΙΤΙ ΤΗΡΩΝΤΑΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΚΑΝΟΝΕΣ ΑΤΟΜΙΚΗΣ ΥΓΙΕΙΝΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΙΣ ΟΔΗΓΙΕΣ ΤΩΝ ΑΡΜΟΔΙΩΝ
Για συμπτώματα επικοινωνήστε στο τηλέφωνο 1420 και για γενικές πληροφορίες στο 1450
View this post on Instagram
#IStayHomeFor @kikkosedg! Hey everybody, it’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t. So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier – We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!) I’m kicking it off with @jimmyfallon @eltonjohn @Brandicarlile @kevinhart4real @ddlovato @davidbeckham – but I encourage YOU ALL to join in too! Let’s use this 6 Degree thing to do some good! . . . . #Corona #Coronavirus #StayHome #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord
Ο Ντέιβιντ Μπέκαμ, ως ιδιαίτερα ενεργός χρήστης των social media, δέχτηκε μετά χαράς την πρόκληση του Κέβιν Μπέικον και δημοσίευσε με τη σειρά του μια φωτογραφία όπου κρατά ένα χρωματιστό χαρτόνι.
View this post on Instagram
Staying at home for the ones that we love 🏠. Thank you @kevinbacon for nominating me. I’m staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruzie who’s made his way into this photo 😂 Let’s stop the coronavirus spread together ♥️ Share your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. I nominate @BrooklynBeckham @DavidGardner @Gneville2 @RosemaryFerguson_ @GordonGram and @J_Corden
Ο ίδιος έγραψε «Μένω σπίτι για τη Βικτόρια Μπέκαμ και τα παιδιά μου». Μάλιστα, στη φωτογραφία διακρίνεται και μια τούφα μαλλιών, η οποία -όπως μας ενημερώνει ο Μπέκαμ- ανήκει στον γιο του, Κρουζ.
View this post on Instagram
Thank-you @kevinbacon for the nomination!! #IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for? Please post your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. My six nominations are – @teddysphotos @samsmith @taron.egerton @sharonstone @sharonosbourne and @sam_fender!
Ο Έλτον Τζον επίσης απάντησε στο challenge, δημοσιεύοντας μια φωτογραφία του.
Ο 72χρονος πολυβραβευμένος τραγουδιστής κρατά ένα σημείωμα στο οποίο διαβάζουμε ότι, μένει μέσα για τον σύζυγό του, Ντέιβιντ Φέρνις και τους γιους τους. Τον βλέπουμε να κάθεται μπροστά από επιτραπέζια παιχνίδια, με τα οποία ψυχαγωγείται όλη η οικογένεια, αυτές τις μέρες που καλούνται όλοι να μένουν σπίτι.