Εντυπωσιακά λουλούδια φτιαγμένα από χαρτί

View this post on Instagram

Handmade Paper Blue Harebell Here’s the Paper Blue Harebell Flower and Plant that I made out of paper. This piece was done for the exhibition at Bolton Historical Museum at Lake George, Adirondacks. The process involves extensive study of botanical drawings and colors and fun research. The piece is made entirely out of paper to keep as a specimen for studies. Paper New York Aster in progress. Keep Tuned and Watch the coming stories… Thank you @Boltanhistoricalmuseum #boltonhistoricalmuseum #sourabhguptadesign #paperflowers #thatauthenticfeeling#createeveryday #createinsummer#craftsposure #creativeliving#sodomino #acolorstory #colorlove#wearethemakers#alittlebeautyeveryday #handmade #handcrafted #elledecor#paperflowers #paperbotanicalstudies #postitfortheaesthetic#flashesofdelight #antiques #blueharebell #beautifulmatters#aquietstyle #ilovecolor #imadethis#psimadethis #flowerlovers#botanicalart #apartmenttherapy#flowersandotherstories