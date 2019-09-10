Εντυπωσιακά λουλούδια φτιαγμένα από χαρτί

Με έδρα του τη Νέα Υόρκη, ο καλλιτέχνης Σούραμπχ Γκούπτα (Sourabh Gupta) δημιουργεί περίτεχνες ανθοσυνθέσεις που αν και μοιάζουν αληθινές και μπορούν να ξεγελάσουν τον καθένα, δεν είναι.
Στο στούντιό του στο Χάρλεμ, ο Γκούπτα, με μεγεθυντικό φακό και τσιμπιδάκι, κατασκευάζει περίτεχνες απομιμήσεις λουλουδιών από χαρτί: μαργαρίτες, τριαντάφυλλα, αλθαίες.
Ο Γκούπτα γεννήθηκε στην Ινδία, όπου σπούδασε αρχιτεκτονική. Υποτροφία από το Parsons School of Design –τη μία από τις δύο με το μεγαλύτερο κύρος, διεθνώς, σχολές ντιζάιν στον κόσμο– τον έφερε στη Νέα Υόρκη. Ανεξάρτητα από αυτό, ο Γκούπτα είναι ως επί το πλείστον αυτοδίδακτος, ενώ από μικρή ηλικία εξέλιξε την ικανότητα «να δημιουργεί κάτι από το τίποτα».
«Παιδί, ζούσα σε σπίτι με ένα δωμάτιο, χωρίς παράθυρο» θυμάται. «Θέλησα να το κάνω «σπίτι» διακοσμώντας το με ό,τι έβρισκα, από καπάκια βερνικιού παπουτσιών, συρματόπλεγμα, λάστιχα αυτοκινήτων, χαρτί κλπ. Από αυτό γεννήθηκε η προσέγγιση «τα πάντα είναι αρκετό»» δηλώνει ο ίδιος.
«Εξέλιξα την ικανότητα να βλέπω το δυναμικό κάθε υλικού και να βλέπω πώς μπορώ να το μετασχηματίσω σε κάτι μεγαλύτερο από τα μέρη που το αποτελούσαν. Τα αρχικά εργαλεία μου ήταν πιρούνια, φτιαγμένα από συρματόπλεγμα. Σπόροι λουλουδιών που έβρισκα στο χώμα ήταν οι βαφές μου, τα πινέλα μου ήταν από κλαδιά μίσβακ (τοπικό δέντρο της πατρίδας του) και ο παππούς μου μού έμαθε πώς να τα χρησιμοποιώ», εξηγεί.
Τα λουλούδια του Γκούπτα στο κόκκινο χαλί
Οι δημιουργίες του Γκούπτα τράβηξαν την προσοχή της σχεδιάστριας και ιδιοκτήτριας οίκου μόδας Tory Bursch (73η στη λίστα Forbes των πιο ισχυρών γυναικών του κόσμου, το 2015), η οποία του ζήτησε λουλούδια για την τουαλέτα που θα φορούσε η ίδια στο Met Gala. Μέσα σε τρεις ημέρες, ο Γκούπτα φιλοτέχνησε 320 χάρτινες μαργαρίτες.
Σε συνέντευξη που παραχώρησε στους Times της Νέας Υόρκης, ο Σούμπραχ Γκούπτα δήλωσε:
«Eκεί που μεγάλωσα, αν ήθελες κάτι έπρεπε να το φτιάξεις μόνος σου. Είναι τόσο βαθιά μέσα στο αίμα μας, που δεν βλέπουμε πουθενά αδιέξοδο. Όλη μου τη ζωή, έτσι δούλευα» ενώ ανακοίνωσε ότι αυτόν τον καιρό δουλεύει σε μια συλλογή φυτών που φύονται στην περιοχή της Νέας Υόρκης για ένα show στο Bolton Historical Museum.
Paper Flowers ~handcrafted~ Happy Place – Work Desk when I get to meditate making simple things.
Making Paper Flowers-sally Holmes / Austin Roses Climbing roses paper flowers ~Handcrafted~
Handmade Paper Blue Harebell Here's the Paper Blue Harebell Flower and Plant that I made out of paper. This piece was done for the exhibition at Bolton Historical Museum at Lake George, Adirondacks. The process involves extensive study of botanical drawings and colors and fun research. The piece is made entirely out of paper to keep as a specimen for studies. Paper New York Aster in progress.
Paper Handmade Wild Rose Plant Here's the Wild Carolina Rose that I made out of paper. This piece was done for the exhibition at Bolton Historical Museum at Lake George, Adirondacks. The process involves extensive study of botanical drawings and colors and fun research. The piece is made entirely out of paper to keep as a specimen for studies. Paper hawkweeds in progress.