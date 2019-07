Δημοπρασία σπάνιων αθλητικών παπουτσιών

View this post on Instagram

100 of the rarest sneakers in history are now on view in our #NYC galleries. Our online-only sale in collaboration with Stadium Goods – the world’s premier #sneaker and #streetwear marketplace – offers sneakers from their famed Trophy Case, which features the most exclusive and coveted sneakers produced by Nike, Air Jordan, Adidas, Yeezy and more, spanning over 15 years of the most sought-after, limited-edition drops. Just one of the rare pairs on offer is this Nike Mag 2016 – the once-fictional sneaker worn by Marty McFly in the blockbuster film, ‘Back to the Future Part II’. Following petitions from fans to create the mythical design, the brand released just 1500 pairs of Nike Mags in 2011. In 2016 Nike released an even rarer version, featuring self-lacing technology; only 89 pairs were produced. We invite all #sneakerheads and fans of rare collectibles, streetwear, and #fashion to drop into our York Avenue galleries tomorrow through 23 July to view these highly-coveted kicks up close. #SothebysStadiumGoods #StadiumGoods #Nike #MartyMcFly #BackToTheFuture