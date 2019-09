Αγέραστος ο «Ριτζ» στο κόκκινο χαλί με τη σύζυγό του

View this post on Instagram

I’ve never seen such chaos on the red carpet, well yes I have…, but today with the wind and the rain and having to move this inside at the last minute, made things rather hectic for everyone. All in all we made it. Thank you @brosgroupitalia everything you had to deal with @petrelliuomo_official for my suit and @tiziana.nistri and @vitosatalino_official for his awesome team who kept Devin looking great! . . . .#venicefilmfestival #surprisetripmovie #redcarpet #films @mrprince1999 @devindevasquez