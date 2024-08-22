Coral Beach Hotel & Resort, part of the esteemed Leptos Calypso Hotels, is poised to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a grand event on September 18th, 2024, on the resort’s picturesque Limani Restaurant and Marina.

Coral Beach Hotel & Resort,, part of the esteemed Leptos Calypso Hotels, is poised to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a grand event on September 18th, 2024, on the resort’s picturesque Limani Restaurant and Marina. This milestone marks three decades of world-class hospitality and unforgettable guest experiences, a testament to the resort’s ongoing commitment to excellence.

Nestled along the sun-drenched shores of Paphos on Cyprus’ southwest coastline, Coral Beach Hotel & Resort has become a beloved destination for travellers’ seeking a harmonious blend of serene beauty and refined elegance. Since its inception, this iconic seaside resort has set the benchmark for luxurious comfort and exceptional service in the heart of the Mediterranean.

Over the past 30 years, the resort has welcomed guests from around the world, offering a sanctuary where modern amenities meet the timeless Cyprus charm, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Blue-Flag Coral Bay. Coral Beach Hotel & Resort has earned numerous awards and accolades, including multiple TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, and recommendations from Holiday Check, Hotels.com, and more, solidifying its position as a premier coastal getaway.

The upcoming anniversary event will begin with a nostalgic journey, showcasing videos and photos chronicling the hotel’s history. Guests will enjoy wines, cocktails and an array of finger delicacies from around the globe. The evening will be blended with an impressive opening march, Jazz music, culminating in a series of live performances, a DJ set, and a spectacular fireworks display illuminating the night sky. Attendees will have the opportunity to socialize and enjoy the vibrant performances of select artists in an elegant and festive atmosphere.

“This special occasion is an opportunity for our esteemed guests, valued hospitality team, and dedicated associates to partake in a memorable and joyous evening,” says Demetris Demetriou, General Manager of Coral Beach Hotel & Resort. “As we celebrate the essence of our resort’s hospitality, we reflect on 30 unforgettable years and look forward to an even brighter future. We are immensely proud of the reputation we have built over the past three decades and remain committed to continuously enhancing our offerings to exceed guest expectations as we embark on an exciting new chapter.”