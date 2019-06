Το πρώτο δείγμα αντίδρασης για Μαουρίτσιο Σάρι: O «Ιούδας» της Νάπολι με τα τριάντα δηνάρια στα χέρια (pic)

View this post on Instagram

Maurizio Sarri’s decision to join Juventus has not gone down well with some Napoli fans. This figurine at the San Gregorio Armeno church in Naples depicts Sarri with 30 denarii – the price Judas was paid for betraying Jesus. #Napoli #Juventus #football #sport #Juve #Naples #Italy #SerieA #calcio Photo by @shutterstock