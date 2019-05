Το μεγάλο «αντίο» του Ντάνιελ Πράνιτς: «Φόρεσα με περηφάνια τη φανέλα της Ανόρθωσης!» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

This club and this city were my home for two years. I’ve been proud to wear blue-white shirt, and now it’s time to say goodbye. I want to thank all my teammates and all the staff in the club. First year was great, even not many expected we’ll play that good and fight for the top places in the league. The second season was bad although many supporters thought we’ll make miracles. Miracles in football are not easy to produce and do not happen often. If they do, that’s the result of professional approach to your work and well organized every part of the club. Unfortunately, we didn’t have all of that and some mistakes just couldn’t be corrected. Despite all the problems, I’m proud of my teammates who managed to come to the end of the season with maximum professionalism. It wasn’t easy. This was probably the toughest season of my career. But now I want to focus on today’s match and my final game in this club. I want to thank all REAL SUPPORTERS who were rare this season. I’m proud of you and because of you I’m proudly wearing the club shirt! Thank you for all your support and love in these two years. Wish you all the best and many happy moments in the future! GRANDPA IS OUT.