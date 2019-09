Το λογότυπο του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου 2022 (vid)

The Official Emblem of the 22nd edition of the FIFA #WorldCup was unveiled today as FIFA and host country Qatar reached another major milestone on the road to the world’s greatest football showpiece.

The Official Emblem of the FIFA #WorldCup Qatar 2022 embodies the vision of an event that connects and engages the entire world, while also featuring striking elements of local and regional Arab culture and allusions to the beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/Z9k2UlaISm

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 3, 2019