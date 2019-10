Το «κλάμα» και το μήνυμα του Ουζόχο μετά τον σοκαριστιμό τραυματισμό του

View this post on Instagram

Walking around this walls😭 I thought by now they would fall but Jesus you never fail me at all🙏🏽your promise still stands ! Thank you all for the kindness ❤️ trust me you all will see a stronger and the best Uzoho Francis when I’m back in a very short time @omonoiafootball 🍀☘️💚@thenffofficial IN CHRIST ALONE