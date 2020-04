Το 2014 ο Σιέλης έσωσε μία ζωή, ακριβώς έξι χρόνια μετά έγινε πατέρας – BINTEO

View this post on Instagram

⭐️ 25-4-2020 ⭐️Our baby boy is finally here 👶🏻. After a very long and stressful day my strong wife @florentiasav gave birth to our healthy and beautiful Son Kyprianos. It breaks my heart letting you go through this without me by your side, not being able to hug you and kiss you, give you courage and cry in your arms with joy and relief when you gave birth to our son. I never thought that the first time I would see our son would be through a screen of a phone but Im grateful for the people that made this happen. They held the phone and let me feel as if I was there and they even took screenshots when I saw my kid for the first time. I want to thank Dr. Stelios Tsaggarides and his amazing nurses and team at Ledras Clinic by helping us maintain calm and positive throughout the whole procedure and bringing my baby boy to this world. Im officially A DAD 🎉