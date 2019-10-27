Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Τα στιγμιότυπα του συναρπαστικού αγώνα ΑΕΚ-Ένωση (vid)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 27/10/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 20:31)

Σε ένα παιχνίδι με μπόλικο σασπένς, ΑΕΚ και Ένωση εξήλθαν ισόπαλες με σκορ 4-4. Ο αγώνας είχε από όλα, εκτός από νικητή.

Ανατροπές και από τις δύο ομάδες, πέναλτι, κόκκινη, γκολ που ακυρώθηκαν.

Δείτε τις φάσεις του αγώνα:

 