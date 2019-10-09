Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Στον Ρέντη ο 10χρονος Ραφαήλ που γνώρισε τα είδωλά του! (pics)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 09/10/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 19:46)

Ο 10χρονος Ραφαήλ έζησε ένα πολύ ευτυχισμένο απόγευμα, όπου βρέθηκε στην προπόνηση του Ολυμπιακού και είδε από κοντά τους αγαπημένους του παίκτες.

Στον Ρέντη βρέθηκε ο 10χρονος Ραφαήλ, ο οποίος παρακολούθησε όλη την προπόνηση της ομάδας και μετά το τέλος της, μίλησε και φωτογραφήθηκε με τους παίκτες και το τεχνικό τιμ. Δείτε από κάτω τα σχετικά ποσταρίσματα των Καρεμπέ και Ολυμπιακού.