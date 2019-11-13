Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Στην Ευρώπη και πάλι ο Louison – Αποκλειστικές δηλώσεις (vid)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 13/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 21:23)

Τον όγδοο επαγγελματικό του αγώνα θα δώσει στις 24 του μήνα ο πασίγνωστος Κύπριος πυγμάχος, Louison Louizou.

O πρωταθλητής μας, που βρίσκεται στο τελικό στάδιο της προετοιμασίας, μίλησε στο Politis Sports.

 