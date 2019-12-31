Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Σε επαφές για τον Ντιέγκο Κάρλος η Λίβερπουλ – Προσφέρει 65 εκατ. λίρες

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 31/12/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 18:54)

Η Σεβίλλη απέκτησε πέρσι τον Ντιέγκο Κάρλος και φέτος η Λίβερπουλ θα κάνει τα πάντα για να τον φέρει στο Άνφιλντ.

Οι Σεβιγιάνοι απέκτησαν πέρσι από τη Ναντ τον 26χρονο αμυντικό, με τη γαλλική ομάδα να βάζει στα ταμεία της 12 εκατ. ευρώ. Ωστόσο, οι εντυπωσιακές εμφανίσεις του Κάρλος προσέλκυσαν το έντονο ενδιαφέρον του Κλοπ!
Οι Reds είναι σε επαφές με τους Ανδαλουσιανους και είναι έτοιμοι να προσφέρουν 65 εκατ. λίρες για να τον κάνουν δικό τους. Γκόμεζ, Μάτιπ, Λόβρεν έχουν διαδοχικούς τραυματισμούς και ο Κλοπ θέλει έναν στόπερ κλάσης δίπλα στον Φαν Ντάικ!
Τον Ντιέγκο Κάρλος κοιτάζει και η Ρεάλ, μιας και στο πρόσωπό του βλέπει τον διάδοχο του Σέρχιο Ράμος. Στη LaLiga είναι σε όλα βασικός κι έχει χάσει μόλις… 15 λεπτά, είναι άλλωστε ο κορυφαίος της ομάδας του που βρίσκεται στην 3η θέση του πρωταθλήματος. 

 

Πηγή: www.gazzetta.gr

