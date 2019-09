Ρατσισμός διά ριπής στην Ιταλία – Νέο θύμα ο Ζέσους από οπαδούς της ομάδας του

The owner of the below Instagram account sent Juan Jesus disgusting racist abuse via direct message today

We have reported the account to the Italian police

We have reported the account to Instagram

The person responsible will be banned from #ASRoma games for life#NoToRacism pic.twitter.com/qP3SZT0pJY

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019