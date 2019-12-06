Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Το 1-0 της Πάφου κόντρα στη Νέα Σαλαμίνα (video)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 06/12/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 20:42)

Με καρφωτή κεφαλιά του Πάουλους Αραγιούρι έπειτα από εκτέλεση κόρνερ (58′) άνοιξε το σκορ η Πάφος, στον εντός έδρας αγώνα με τη Νέα Σαλαμίνα για τη 12η αγωνιστική.

Δείτε το γκολ του Φινλανδού αμυντικού: