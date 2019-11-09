Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Τα τέσσερα γκολ και οι φάσεις από το Νέα Σαλαμίνα-Ανόρθωση (video)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 09/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 21:28)

Στο ίσως καλύτερο παιχνίδι του πρωταθλήματος μέχρι τώρα, Νέα Σαλαμίνα και Ανόρθωση εξήλθαν ισόπαλες 2-2 στο βαρωσιώτικο ντέρμπι που διεξήχθη στο «Αμμόχωστος» για την 9η αγωνιστική.

Δείτε τα στιγμιότυπα του αγώνα: