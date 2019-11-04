Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Τα στιγμιότυπα του ΑΕΛ – Πάφος (video)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 04/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 21:31)

Μετά από εξαιρετική εμφάνιση και χάρη σε τέρματα των Αγκάνοβιτς και Τόρες, η ΑΕΛ επικράτησε με 2-0 της Πάφου στο Τσίρειο Στάδιο κι ανέβηκε με 14 βαθμούς στην τρίτη θέση, αφήνοντας την Πάφο στους οκτώ.

Δείτε τα στιγμιότυπα του αγώνα: