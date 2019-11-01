Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Τα στιγμιότυπα στο Δόξα – Νέα Σαλαμίνα (video)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 01/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 21:15)

Δόξα και Νέα Σαλαμίνα άνοιξαν την αυλαία της 8ης αγωνιστικής στο Μακάρειο, σε ένα παιχνίδι με λίγες ευκαιρίες που έληξε ισόπαλο 0-0.

Δείτε τα στιγμιότυπα: