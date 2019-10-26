Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Τα στιγμιότυπα από το Απόλλων-ΑΕΛ (video)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 26/10/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 21:49)

Σπουδαία νίκη πήρε η ΑΕΛ στο ντέρμπι της Λεμεσού, επικρατώντας με ανατροπή (1-2) του Απόλλωνα τον οποίον κέρδισε για πρώτη φορά μετά από 12 αγώνες πρωταθλήματος.

Δείτε τα γκολ και τις καλύτερες φάσεις του ντέρμπι: